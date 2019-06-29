State capture: Dudu Myeni and SAA director wanted contracts handed over 'without following proper processes'

"Transformation became core and as such I was tasked to come up with an initiative to try to drive forward the transformation agenda. We went on some information-sharing roadshows where we were sharing with different potential suppliers, explaining to them how to do business with SAA. We dubbed them supplier engagement summits ... It was non-committal," he said.

Dahwa referred to e-mail correspondence from Kwinana on November 9, 2015.

"We had a supplier engagement summit in Durban. The chair [board chairperson Dudu Myeni] and Kwinana gave me listings of companies they wanted invited. We had a session of about 60 different companies ... When we were in those sessions we started talking about the issue of aggressive transformation," he said.

"At some point later, Kwinana wrote an e-mail saying she wanted me to award 15% set aside for the SwissPort Services and for Engen to the 60 companies that attended the supplier engagement summit. I explained it wasn’t possible because, legally, these were individual companies and it was difficult for us to say we are going to award to a group of 60 different companies.

"She responded to me saying I needed to set up a holding company to constitute those 60 companies. I told her that was not in the mandate of the CPO, and it was a fundamental breach of my duties. She told me she was going to do it herself ... We had challenges around that and unfortunately in all my efforts to explain to her ... She didn’t take it lightly. She felt I was defying her."

The commission's evidence leader, Kate Hofmeyr, read out the e-mail from Kwinana.