Octopus fishing stopped in False Bay after whale deaths

The government has temporarily stopped exploratory fishing for octopus in False Bay in the Western Cape following the deaths of two whales.

The animals died after becoming entangled in fishing nets.

"Our decision is taken following widespread public concern regarding recent whale entanglements in the False Bay area, which have resulted in the untimely and cruel deaths of these magnificent creatures," environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy said.

She said her department had met operators and they had agreed that the suspension remain until scientists can investigate the matter further and explore possible mitigation measures to reduce entanglements.

"In 2014, the department established an octopus exploratory fishery that is operating in Saldanha, False Bay and Mossel Bay. This programme aims to gain scientific knowledge regarding octopus harvesting, with a view to enhancing job creation and economic development in coastal areas.

"Meaningful data has been collected between 2014 and 2018, and will continue until 2021 in order to ensure a solid statistical time series of catch and effort data," Creecy said.

The National Council of SPCAs expressed concern over the deaths of the whales in False Bay.

"The NSPCA is disturbed at the suffering caused by octopus traps being used at False Bay. These are just three incidents of the numerous bycatch horrors, as well as irresponsible utilisation of the traps where the target species, octopus, have remained caught in these traps for days on end," the council said in a statement.

The NSPCA said it had discovered that the company utilising the traps has been operating under an exploratory permit which was issued 17 years ago.

"The NSPCA supports the proposed motion to place a moratorium on the permit, and is corresponding with the department in this regard," it said.