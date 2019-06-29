Attempted robbery at Galaxy Bingo

A security guard was held at gunpoint at the Galaxy Bingo in Moffet on Main Lifestyle Centre in an attempted robbery on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Coloel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at 10am.

"Five men entered the gambling establishment in William Moffet Express Way in Walmer and one pointed a firearm at the security guard. Two suspects kept guard over the security guard while three others went inside the gambling area and mingled around.

"One suspect stood close to the manager’s door and as the manager was about to open the door from the inside, the suspect tried to enter but the manager managed to close the door in time," she said.

The men then left and disappeared in the parking area.

No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Police are investigating a case of attempted business robbery.