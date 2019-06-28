JUST IN | Men arrested outside Port Alfred with firearms in bakkie

Three men have been arrested on the R72 about 20km outside Port Alfred.

Police are on the scene and confirm that rifles and other firearms are believed to be in the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the arrest came after a tip-off about a Ford Ranger bakkie transporting firearms towards Port Elizabeth.

“The bakkie was spotted before entering Port Alfred and the suspects have been arrested,” she said.

Govender said police were on the scene waiting for forensic experts so that they could search the bakkie.