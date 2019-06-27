Winter chill heralds start of National Arts Festival in Makhanda

With fog and drizzle setting the traditional winter ambience in Makhanda on the eve of the National Arts Festival, the 45th instalment of the multi-arts celebration opens on Thursday.

Organisers are confident that “we’ve got this” when it comes to ensuring adequate water and electricity supply, and a successful 11-day run.

The city was on Wednesday preparing for the arts extravaganza, with crews at The Monument and the many other venues checking equipment, and Village Green vendors also setting up shop.

National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester said concerns from the Makhanda community about water availability, if the lights would stay on, and if the town itself would be prepared for the festival had been allayed.

Over the past eight months, they had been working on a plan to make sure visitors were safe and comfortable, while life for residents could continue as normal, he said.

“We’ve got this!” he said. “The experience we create here cannot be replicated anywhere else in South Africa and we look forward to being here for many years to come.”

Even with the growing economic struggles, Lankester said he remained positive because though many people did not have the same levels of disposable income they might have had five or 10 years ago, there were a number of sold-out performances already, with growing support for productions across the board.

“If [visitors] can leave with a greater sense of ‘we’re all in this together’, and something of a shared purpose with their fellow South Africans, then I think the festival will have done its job.

“They should be heartened by the talent of our artists, and our artists’ bravery in tackling tough issues, speaking truth to power and putting our foibles, weaknesses, injustices and human failings under the spotlight,” Lankester said.

Echoing Lankester’s sentiments, Makana municipality mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa said the city was ready to play host to one of SA’s largest multi-arts festivals and to welcome visitors from not only SA but around the world. “Our city has played host to this important festival since 1974 when the 1820 Settlers Monument was officially opened.

“This 11-day spectacle brings together people from all around the world to witness the best work artists have to offer,” Mpahlwa said.

Mpahlwa said though the 2019 event took place under different conditions, with parts of the Makhanda community anxious about a number of issues including the availability of water, whether the lights would stay on, and the condition of the city itself, he offered a reassurance to all visitors and residents that the show would go on without a hitch.

Mpahlwa said the municipality and Eskom had agreed on a revised payment plan which had become a court order prior to the start of the festival.

“This guarantees that there won’t be any electricity supply disruption during the festival as a result of nonpayment from the municipality,” Mpahlwa said.

As for concerns about water availability, Mpahlwa said the municipality along with a number of stakeholders had put in place plans to ensure that there would be an uninterrupted water supply.

This included connecting infrastructure that would enable the municipality to transfer water from the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works (WTW) to the Waainek WTW should the need arise.

“This infrastructure will enable us to transfer three megalitres of water per day from the James Kleynhans WTW to the Waainek WTW.

“The 1820 Settlers Monument also has a borehole for back-up,” Mpahlwa said.

The municipality, in partnership with Makana Revive, would further continue with the programme of cleaning the town and repainting road markings.

“In short, we are pulling out all the stops to ensure that we create the best conditions for the festival to take place.

“This is a national flagship taking place in our province.

“I would like to reiterate that we have put great effort in ensuring that we take all the necessary precautionary measures to see to it that there are no interruptions in services during the festival. I would also like to assure everyone who will visit our town for the festival and our local residents that the festival will take place without any interruptions,” Mpahlwa said.

“We look forward to another wonderful festival.”

Lankester said it would be fascinating to witness artists responding to the world around us and the current concerns of life on planet Earth.

“This year we’re seeing artists concern themselves with issues of identity, gender violence, land dispossession, state capture, all weighty and important issues that need airing and grappling with,” Lankester said.

“Along with the serious issues that are currently plaguing society, the programme is littered with great entertainment, just for entertainment’s sake,” he said.

“I think that mix and balance is what makes this festival so special to our audiences.

“The festival is a South African bucket list experience – a bubble of amazingness that we invite audiences and artists to step into each year.

“It enriches the soul and is inspiring in so many ways, cutting through angst and cynicism and reaffirming what is great about being a South African.

“It is a rare and unique experience on SA’s arts calendar,” Lankester said.