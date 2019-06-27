Warning over deadly viruses hitting dogs

Two deadly and highly contagious viruses have hit dogs in Nelson Mandela Bay, with experts warning people to ensure that their pets are vaccinated.

Two cases of distemper were reported last week and several dogs have been diagnosed with canine parvovirus.

According to the South City Veterinary Clinic’s Dr Dean Sim, distemper “attacks all organ systems starting with the gut and respiratory system and ending up in the brain”.

Parvo causes acute vomiting and bloody diarrhoea, leading to toxic shock and death.

Both are highly contagious between dogs.

On Thursday, Save-a-Pet field worker Sheilagh Gibson found two dogs, which live at neighbouring properties, with distemper in the informal area near Fitchet’s Corner in the Lady Slipper area.

“I received a call about an ill dog and went there to assist,” she said.

“As soon as I got there, I noticed the [two] dogs had all the symptoms of distemper. I rushed them to the vet, who assisted with assessing the dogs.

“Unfortunately, they were both put down in my car as it [distemper] is just too contagious to take them in to the vet,” she said.

“I am very concerned about this as it can easily lead to an outbreak.

“I am keeping my eye on it.” The symptoms of distemper include fever, nasal and eye discharge, lethargy, anorexia and coughing.