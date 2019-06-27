Warning over deadly viruses hitting dogs
Owners advised to vaccinate animals for distemper, parvovirus
Two deadly and highly contagious viruses have hit dogs in Nelson Mandela Bay, with experts warning people to ensure that their pets are vaccinated.
Two cases of distemper were reported last week and several dogs have been diagnosed with canine parvovirus.
According to the South City Veterinary Clinic’s Dr Dean Sim, distemper “attacks all organ systems starting with the gut and respiratory system and ending up in the brain”.
Parvo causes acute vomiting and bloody diarrhoea, leading to toxic shock and death.
Both are highly contagious between dogs.
On Thursday, Save-a-Pet field worker Sheilagh Gibson found two dogs, which live at neighbouring properties, with distemper in the informal area near Fitchet’s Corner in the Lady Slipper area.
“I received a call about an ill dog and went there to assist,” she said.
“As soon as I got there, I noticed the [two] dogs had all the symptoms of distemper. I rushed them to the vet, who assisted with assessing the dogs.
“Unfortunately, they were both put down in my car as it [distemper] is just too contagious to take them in to the vet,” she said.
“I am very concerned about this as it can easily lead to an outbreak.
“I am keeping my eye on it.” The symptoms of distemper include fever, nasal and eye discharge, lethargy, anorexia and coughing.
This can spread, which is why we warn people to ensure that their pets are vaccinatedDr Dean Sim, clinic vet
Parva’s symptoms include bloody diarrhoea, fever, lethargy and loss of appetite.
Sim warned that most dogs that were affected with either parvovirus or distemper lived in informal settlements and were not inoculated against the virus.
“I would say that there are areas in Port Elizabeth which are in crisis currently with the parvovirus,” he said.
“I assist in Walmer Township and can confidently say that they have a serious crisis there with a parvovirus.
“This can spread, which is why we want to warn people to ensure that their pets are vaccinated.
“The issue is that only about 15% of pets are vaccinated, which is why we struggle to get these viruses under control and contained.”
Sim said a single distemper or parvovirus outbreak in a community could kill hundreds of dogs.
“These are dogs that are mostly not vaccinated.
“However, I have seen cases recently where someone was renovating their house and the workers unknowingly spread the virus to a litter of puppies,” he said.
“If it is caught early enough it is treatable, but in most cases the animals get to the vet too late.”
Save-a-Pet manager Leigh Done said that they were aware of last week’s cases of distemper but had not seen any more.
The Animal Welfare Society’s Hannes Stander said they saw a series of parvovirus cases each month.
“In the last two months, we have also received the odd distemper case – both are highly contagious and can spread like wildfire.
“It is cause for concern as these viruses are transferable by people and therefore can spread from suburb to suburb and area to area,” he said.
“For example, if you have touched an infected dog and then touch an object that another person touches, it can be transferred.
“It will then eventually affect another dog someone comes into contact with.
“If an infected dog runs down the road and plays with another dog, that dog will get it – it is an infection that can spiral out of control very quickly.”
Stander appealed to dog owners to ensure that their pets were vaccinated.