News

Two-year-old child dies in Mpumalanga car pile-up

By Mandla Khoza - 27 June 2019
A two-year-old child has died in a Mpumalanga car accident
A two-year-old child has died in a Mpumalanga car accident
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

A two-year-old toddler is among the seven people who were killed in the N13 car pile-up between Emalahleni and Delmas on Thursday morning. 

Seventeen vehicles including 10 sedans, two trucks, a mini-bus and four delivery vans piled up at about 7am. Misty weather conditions are suspected to have played a big part in the accident.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Gabon Shabalala, said: "We are urging our drivers to try to keep a safe following distance to avoid such accidents. 

Shabalala sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those who were admitted to the hospitals. 

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story

Most Read

X