Taximen park IPTS bus at city hall

Desperate to get the attention of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani, taxi bosses parked an IPTS bus in the road outside the City Hall on Wednesday, blocking traffic.

As the taxi bosses stood around outside in a futile wait for the mayor, they threatened: “It will get worse.

“This whole metro will come to a standstill – the economy will shut down.

“The municipality does not want to come to the party.”

The threats were relayed by Uitenhage Taxi Association chair David Johnson amid an ongoing Integrated Public Transport System standoff.

The taxi associations are furious over the fact that the municipality has been moving slowly in implementing the memorandum of agreement that was signed.

Besides the issue of the money owed to them, they are demanding clarity on how many of their vehicles will be affected once the IPTS starts operating in Uitenhage.

They also want to know how they will be compensated – especially in the light of some in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas still not having been paid for giving up their vehicles.

Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Council chair Songezo Mpanda said taxi operators were getting impatient.

“There is so much inconsistency in the municipality.

“The national government must have someone locally to oversee the IPTS office.

“This morning we took a Libhongolethu bus from Govan Mbeki to City Hall out of frustration because we want to get the attention of the mayor,” he said.

Bobani, who initially ignored their request to come out and talk to them, eventually sent an official out in the afternoon to say that he would meet them on Thursday.

The threats to make the metro ungovernable follow Tuesday’s shutdown of the bus service linking the northern areas to the Port Elizabeth city centre over the money owed to taximen by the municipality.

Six of the 10 associations that make up the regional taxi council are owed about R5m since 2018 for achieving “milestones” in the ongoing negotiations to roll out the service in Uitenhage and Njoli Road.

Earlier, Johnson said the noshow by Bobani was the second time in a week as the taxi operators had been to the City Hall for a meeting with him previously but without success.

“He makes empty promises to us,” he said. “For years, we have been fighting and negotiating.

“Every time they come with various reasons why the process has been stalled.

“We are fed up now. Our families get hungry.

“We are supposed to be driving vehicles, but we are standing here now.”

Bobani confirmed that a meeting with the aggrieved operators was in the pipeline.

“I was in another meeting when they got here,” he said.

“The issues they are raising appear to be administrative in nature and I will meet with them [on Thursday].”

Uitenhage and District Taxi Association chair Siyanda Mbanjwa said the whole IPTS saga had been reduced to nothing but money.

“I will give a typical example. Libhongolethu operators in the northern areas are struggling,” he said.

“They used to have their own taxis.

“Those vehicles have been surrendered at the insistence of the government, which does not want to come to the party.

“Now if you cannot deliver on little things, how are you going to deliver on such a largescale project?”

He said they had been engaging the municipality for eight months, but it was not doing its part.

“They are saying if you come to us and enter into an agreement, we promise you will be better off.

“Instead, we have been fed with stories.

“Is the Treasury getting monetary value on this project? Definitely not.

“Municipal officials get paid to do their work but we often get told they cannot process paperwork because a certain document is still with the legal department.

“It’s as if the legal department is on another continent – there is an excessive delay.”