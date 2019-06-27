Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days
Cold fronts are set to hit South Africa over the next week, bringing chills, strong winds and possibly snow.
The first cold front is expected to make landfall on Thursday night but one forecast for Sunday over western parts of the country is the one that could cause the most havoc. This cold front could result in snow on various mountains and cause temperatures to plummet across the country on Monday.
A series of cold fronts will make landfall over the next 7 days. A stronger (and extensive) cold front will make landfall over the Western parts of SA on Sunday (30 June) afternoon into evening. This could result in snow on various mountains+very cold temps across SA on Monday— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2019
The cold fronts will start being felt from Thursday night.
"There will be a few cold fronts, one starting tonight [Thursday] in the Western Cape going into tomorrow [Friday]. There will be rain and strong winds,” SA Weather Service forecaster Wayne Venter said.
"On Sunday afternoon there will be a big cold front which will make landfall and will move over the central parts of the country into Gauteng," he added.
There will be rainy conditions over the Free State, and snow on Monday over the Western Cape and the Drakensberg, according to Venter.
"There is going to be snow and rain. South Africans should dress warmly and keep a safe distance when driving. Farmers should also be prepared to protect their stock," he said.