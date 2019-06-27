Municipalities in dire financial state, can't pay workers

Some of SA's municipalities are so broke that they can't afford to pay workers' salaries and might be forced to use medical and pension funds to cover operational costs.

The dire financial state of most municipalities was laid bare by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, who released the audit findings report of 257 municipalities in Pretoria yesterday.

The audit findings showed that SA's 257 municipalities recorded irregular expenditure amounting to R25,2bn in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Worryingly, Makwetu revealed that 34% of the municipalities disclosed that their expenditure far outweighed their income, making them unable to honour payments, including those of bulk electricity and water.

This comes as the largest union for municipal workers, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), announced that there were at least 30 municipalities across the country that have "constantly" failed to pay salaries and pensions of workers.