'I was targeted because I'm black and a woman': Nomgcobo Jiba

Former deputy national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba said she was targeted by her professional body because of her race and gender.

Jiba expressed these feelings to her attorney, Zola Majavu, following Thursday’s Constitutional Court judgment that kept her and former senior NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi on the roll of advocates.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal by the General Council of the Bar (GCB) to have them struck off the roll.