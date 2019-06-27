Cape Flats violence 'at worst ever' with 1,600 murdered already this year

"I call it a crisis. After the election we've seen this huge spike in gang violence on the Cape Flats in the past two months. We've also seen violence emerging in rural areas," he added, referring to robberies and killings on farms in the province.

The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, and Fritz outlined the scope of the violence and its stifling impact on the province's efforts to address other social issues in some of the country's poorest communities.

This week, the Lavender Hill community has been terrorised by shootings, and a 34-year-old police officer was killed on Monday night after pursuing five suspects.

"This year's figures are around double that of last year's," said Smith. "It can't be business as usual; this is crisis stations."

He said violence in the ganglands is the root of other socio-economic issues, such as service delivery and the running of schools and clinics.

"It is not possible to achieve normalisation in the communities without stabilisation," he said. "When the bullets are flying, you can't keep a clinic running, or schools. It is not possible to invest in these communities if a culture of social anarchy exists."