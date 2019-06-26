Water pipeline in Summerstrand damaged

There will be water disruptions in parts of Summerstrand and Humewood after a major 600mm diameter water supply pipeline, situated along Admirality Way, was damaged by contractors.

The areas supplied by this main are Summerstrand between 2nd Ave and the Beachfront, and the lower lying areas of Humewood and the Beachfront itself.

According to the municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, officials were on Wednesday in the process of assessing the extent of the damage to ascertain whether the main can be repaired temporarily or permanently.

"An attempt will be made to supply water into this area from an alternative reservoir zone but there is a strong possibility that some higher lying may experience low pressure or even no water at all," Mniki said.

He added that consumers who have water were requested to use water sparingly.

"The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused," he concluded.