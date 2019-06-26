Shock as man points out girlfriend's shallow grave

For three months, the family of Nokulunga Mbatha had been in contact with her alleged killer who stuffed her body in a suitcase before burying it in a shallow grave but he apparently denied knowledge of her whereabouts.

Police believe Nokulunga, 21, was murdered by her boyfriend who later put her body in a suitcase and buried her in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, in March.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe told Sowetan that Nokulunga's badly decomposed body was found on June 22, after Kevin Ndlovu, 21, confessed to his mother about the murder.

"His mother started questioning him about his short temper and behaviour and the accused confessed to having killed his girlfriend by hitting her with a sharp object and burying her in the yard in their village home," Bhembe said.

He said Ndlovu took his mother to the place where he pointed out the shallow grave and police were contacted.