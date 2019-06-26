SANDF holds its ground: hijab may not be worn with official uniform

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) laws clearly state that no other clothing should be worn with the official uniform.

The SANDF made this comment on Wednesday as it sought to defuse outrage following the organisation charging Major-General Fatima Isaacs, a forensic pathologist in the SANDF, for wearing her hijab with her uniform.

Isaacs, stationed at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, appeared before the military court on Tuesday following her refusal to remove her headscarf.

She will appear again in August.