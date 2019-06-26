Municipal office closes as ANC faction protests youth league reinstatement of murderer

The KwaDukuza municipality has closed its doors after protests in the town on Wednesday.

The municipality issued a notice on Wednesday informing the public that "due to protest action that has nothing to do with the municipality it has been forced to close its offices".

"As a result services will be temporarily disrupted. These precautionary measures were taken in consideration of the safety of the municipality's staff, their assets and clients."

The protest is understood to be related to factions within the ANC that are disgruntled over a proposal to reinstate former ANC Youth League secretary Musa Zondi to his former position.

Zondi was convicted for murder and kidnapping and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison by the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year and is appealing the matter.

ANC regional deputy secretary Matozi Khuzwayo did not respond to queries about the protest.