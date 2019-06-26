Metro official Sox Nkanjeni granted R5,000 bail following murder

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal official Sox Nkanjeni was released on R5,000 bail in the Somerset East Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Nkanjeni faces a provisional charge of murder after Snethemba Manzini, 29, was stabbed to death on Monday night inside the house where Nkanjeni’s wife, Lineo, was residing at the time.

The state was not opposed to bail as Nkanjeni was not regarded as a flight risk.

Bail had not been paid by midday.