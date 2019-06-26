Mboweni, Godongwana enemies of the working class, charges Nehawu

Finance minister Tito Mboweni and ANC's head of policy Enoch Godongwana are enemies of the working class for their utterances on the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

Speaking in Boksburg at the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) policy conference to decide on its approach to government's plans, Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba said the duo need to implement the resolutions of the ruling party's national conference in 2017. The conference decided to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

“Don’t be arrogant because when you are arrogant, nobody will be prepared to listen to you. What is wrong when we must change the mandate of the [South African] Reserve Bank to create jobs for South Africans?” asked Makwayiba.

“What was the decision of the ANC conference in Nasrec about the the Reserve Bank? We gave them the mandate to implement the resolutions of the conference. If the ANC resolution says we must nationalise the Reserve Bank, then let that be.”

His remarks come weeks after party leader Cyril Ramaphosa, Mboweni and Godongwana disagreed with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on the outcomes of its national executive committee (NEC) Lekgotla resolution.

Both Godongwana and Mboweni accused Magashule of recklessness and of worsening policy uncertainty through his remarks.

After the Lekgotla meeting Magashule said: “It was agreed that all deployees will ensure that resolutions of the 54th national conference be fully implemented. In this regard, the ANC NEC Lekgotla agreed to expand the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank beyond price stability to include growth and employment.”

In 2017, the ANC resolved that the central bank be nationalised, a resolution yet to be implemented.

Fast forward to January this year, Ramaphosa told thousands of people during the launch of the party’s election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban that the monetary policy had to take employment and economic growth into account, but the ANC then insisted that it would not tinker with the central bank’s mandate.