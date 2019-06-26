Hairdresser killed in Bethelsdorp

A Bethelsdorp hairdresser was shot dead and another man injured on Wednesday morning.

The body of Ashwin Gosh, 23, was found between houses in Bethelsdorp at 6am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Gosh, a hairdresser in the area, left his house in Hickory Street with another man at about 3am.

“The men were on their way to Aanblom Street. That was the last that his family saw him,” she said.

At about 6am, his body was found lying in the walkway between the houses situated between Imbuia Street and Oosthuizen Streets in Bethelsdorp.

"It is further alleged that Gosh was walking in the passageway between the houses when two unidentified people started walking behind him.

"The one man allegedly shot Gosh in the back of his head and his shoulder before turning around and shooting a 30-year-old man walking behind him. He was shot in the arm and shoulder."

Naidu said that after the shooting, the suspect ran away.

“The deceased was a hairdresser and has no gang affiliation. The suspect is unidentified and motive is yet to be established," she said.

A case of attempted murder and murder is being investigated.