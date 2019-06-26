Freezing puppy defies winter and social media backlash to return home

A hypothermic four-week-old puppy that survived being left in the winter cold and rain in Cape Town will be returned to his owners despite a social media backlash.

Snoopy is recovering at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, and is spending the nights with clinic bookkeeper Tashmin May because he is too young to be left alone.

But Mdzananda fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said he would soon be going home.