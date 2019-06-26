Elevator crash: 'I thought of my pregnant wife and held on' - victim recalls terror

With blood flowing from her head, she screamed for help one last time, before her cry went silent.

Zwelethu Xolani Mambane was in the lift with the woman tenant at their block of flats in 120 End Street, Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Sunday, when it crashed, leaving them "for dead".

The lift had ascended rapidly and come to a stop above the 26th floor of the building. The woman suffered a critical head injury. Mambane was able to free himself by squeezing through a small gap.

Mambane, who lives on the 14th floor, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he had been taking the lift to the ground floor.

"When I entered the elevator, there was a lady inside wearing a white T-shirt. When the elevator reached the ground floor, the door opened, but it didn't allow us to go out.

"When the door opened, immediately it went up again.

"The door was open and you could see the wall while it was going up. It went up at a high speed and hit the roof on the 26th floor," Mambane said.