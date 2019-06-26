Denel CEO announces salaries will be paid in full by Friday

Denel CEO Danie du Toit said he was confident that the company's turnaround plan would ensure the long-term sustainability of the business.

Du Toit said this on Wednesday when he confirmed that the state-owned arms manufacturer would pay full salaries to all Denel employees by Friday this week.

This follows a company statement on Tuesday morning that the company would be able to pay only 85% of salaries this month due to liquidity constraints.

On Tuesday afternoon, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced in parliament that a lender had come to the assistance of Denel and that full salaries would now be paid.

"There is no clearer example of the damaging effects of state capture than the financial strain and uncertainty the 3,500 Denel employees and their families may face each month if the company's liquidity problems continue," Gordhan said.

