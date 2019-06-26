News

ConCourt dismisses ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba's leave to appeal

By Kathryn Kimberley - 26 June 2019
Bongo Nombiba
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Constitutional Court has dismissed ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba’s application for leave to appeal his fraud conviction.

Eight judges of the ConCourt found that his basis for leave to appeal did not engage the court’s jurisdiction and “in any event bears no reasonable prospects of success”.

Nombiba was sentenced to five years in prison in March 2018 after it was found he had pocketed R20,000 meant for non-profit organisation, Thulamangwane Community Project.

