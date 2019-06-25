Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs

Almost one in three working people in South Africa earns less than the national minimum wage.

This is according to a salary benchmarking survey by Giraffe, an automated recruitment platform.

"Reducing poverty and inequality - and boosting employment - have long been on the agenda of South Africa’s development policies and programmes. However, South Africa has the highest level of inequality in the world - and significant effort will be needed to address this," said the company at the launch of the report on Tuesday.

According to the report, the average salary for working South Africans is R6,400 a month.

Retail is the biggest industry, employing 18% of the workforce - but is also one of the worst-paying, with 40% of workers earning below minimum wage.

The next biggest employer is the call-centre industry, which employs 11% of the workforce.

Banking and IT pay some of the highest salaries, but employ only 8% of the working population.

Not all of the industries require high-level qualifications. The construction industry for instance pays welders and boilermakers an average salary of R11,500 a month.