Inflation-hit Zim drops rand, dollar

Zimbabwe has abandoned the use of foreign currencies – which replaced the local dollar that was wiped out by hyperinflation 10 years ago.

The crisis-hit country faces another bout of sharply rising prices, with official inflation now at nearly 100% – the highest since the hyperinflation era.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa effectively outlawed the use of the multicurrency payment system in an attempt to stop the ever-rising black market exchange rate.

The surprise move came a few days after Mnangagwa said the country would have a new currency by March 2020.

In a government gazette published on Monday, the president said: “The British pound, US dollar, South African rand, Botswana pula and any other foreign currency whatsoever shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transaction in Zimbabwe.”

Government sources said Mnangagwa’s hand was forced by cartels that controlled production, imports and exports.

“Floating the bond note/ RTGS dollar [Zimbabwe’s currency since February 21], giving it an official bank exchange rate against major currencies, didn’t help,” one source said.

“Big corporations still went on to trade on the black market, pushing the rate up.”

The US dollar was at RTGS$12 on Monday, having traded at RTGS$8 on Friday.

The announcement garnered a mixed reaction on the streets of Harare and Bulawayo.

Illegal foreign currency dealers said they would not go out of business because the local currency would continue losing value.

“No-one wants the Zimbabwean dollar,” one forex dealer said on Monday.

“Businesses linked to the government are the ones that come to us.

“There’s a lot of foreign currency outside the banking sector and more is coming because such sudden decisions will force people to withdraw their savings.

“The government will waste resources monitoring us, instead of fixing the economy.

“Dealers have to be clever now – only trade with people in one’s client base or someone referred by a known customer.”

Illegally dealing in foreign currency carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Some business owners said the sudden change would result in more goods disappearing from shelves.

“Business has been relatively decent. With people paying in forex, it meant that I could restock and even make a profit and stay in business,” a supermarket owner said.

“But as soon as I don’t get that forex, I will just have to take my goods off the shelves.

“About 80% of my goods are imports.”

Some government workers said if the local currency was stable, it was good for them – but doubted that things were being done the right way.

Zimbabwe’s economy has been in ruins since hyperinflation peaked at 500-billion percent in 2009.

Mnangagwa’s efforts to attract investment have struggled since he came to power in 2017. –