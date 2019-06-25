Death toll increases to seven as three more initiates die in OR Tambo district

By Lulamile Feni -

Three more initiates have died in the OR Tambo district – bringing the death toll in the province to seven since winter circumcision season started earlier this month. One of the initiates was 17-year-old Ayabonga Budu, who had been illegally circumcised by a 20-year-old who has since been arrested.

