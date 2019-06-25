News

Commission for Gender Equality report paints grim picture of anti-gender based violence shelters

PREMIUM
By Naziziphiwo Buso and Luvo Mnyobe - 25 June 2019

The report, released on Monday, painted a grim picture of the state of South African shelters, with some reporting that shelters were without bathing facilities.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Sad fate of Red Location Museum
This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on

Most Read

X