WATCH | Armed robbers escape with loot after holding up Durban businessman
A scene resembling a Hollywood movie played out in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday when four men robbed a businessman and sped off with the loot.
Glen Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP Protection Services, said the men escaped in a silver vehicle after intercepting a businessman on his way to a bank at Phoenix Plaza.
"Two of the suspects were armed with R5 rifles. They held up a businessman on his way to deposit a large amount of cash at the bank. They fired shots into the air while fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle."
Naidoo said his members responded to the incident after receiving a call from distraught workers at the busy shopping centre.
"There have been no reports of injury as yet. The scene is still live and the police are requesting people to avoid the area while they continue with the investigation," Naidoo said.
WATCH| Four suspects speed off and fire shots into the air after robbing a person who was on their way to deposit a large amount of cash at the bank in Phoenix, north of #Durban. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount money. #ArmedRobbery #PhoenixPlaza @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/j40kT0m639— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) June 24, 2019
In another incident, a woman was held up at a convenience store in Montclair, south of Durban, on Sunday morning.
"It is alleged by the complainant that yesterday, at 8.50am, she was performing her duties at a business premises on Wood Road in Montclair when she heard a vehicle outside," said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.
" Four armed males entered and, at gunpoint, demanded that the victim open the till. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and liquor before fleeing in their getaway vehicle. No shots were fired," said Zwane.