Sunday Times journalist wins prestigious award for bravery, highlights mental issues

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter took home the prestigious Nat Nakasa Award for brave and courageous journalism on Saturday night.

She was commended by the judges for openly speaking about depression and anxiety that affects journalists.

Hunter said it was important to acknowledge the effects that attacks and social media bullying had on journalists.

"Yes, we are brave and we write these stories, but that shouldn't stop us from acknowledging the effect it has on our mental health. It is not often spoken about. People think journalists are machines when reporting on difficult stories. The effect that it has on us is important to discuss."

Hunter has covered high-profile stories involving politicians and the Gupta leaks. Last year she received an image of a gun from ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba via text message – this as Hunter and fellow journalist Jeff Wicks reported that former president Jacob Zuma and his allies were plotting to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa following a meeting at the Maharani hotel in Durban.