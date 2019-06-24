Soweto Rocket Scientist is in the tech super league

A rocket scientist from Soweto and his team have won bronze at the EdTechXEurope's Global Startup Super League for their success in the education start-up sphere.

Nthato Moagi, Makhotso Mabote and Yoshlyn Naidoo who are the brains behind

CRSP dsgn returned this weekend from an all-expenses-paid trip to London after winning the African leg of the competition.

The competition recognises start-up companies that are making big strides in educational technology.

They were given the opportunity to present their ideas to 900 global thought leaders and investors.

"What this means for me is that even as a kid from the township, you're able to transcend the social norms and the low expectations that society expects from us. We can create businesses that have the potential to scale globally," said Moagi.

"We were the only African start-up to win and the only one without having raised any venture capital funding yet. So it's a pretty big accomplishment that will allow us to attract proper seed stage investment now," he said.