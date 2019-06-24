Major divisions as tweeps voice opinions on Helen Zille, Phumzile van Damme spat

Opinions on the spat between the DA's Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme continue to set Twitter on fire, with tweeps split between the two politicians.

Van Damme's alleged first-hand experience with racism at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town last week continues to make waves after Zille chimed in. While she did not accuse Van Damme of lying about the incident, Zille said on Sunday that the other side of the story is needed.

"I wish the family would come forward and give us their perspective. But I suppose they are scared of potential consequences. It is hard in these circumstances to work out where the truth lies", she tweeted in reply to someone who said eyewitnesses placed Van Damme as the instigator in the incident.

Not long after, the two trended on Twitter as Van Damme fired back at Zille, accusing her of "invalidating" her experience.

Mzansi was divided.