Major divisions as tweeps voice opinions on Helen Zille, Phumzile van Damme spat
Opinions on the spat between the DA's Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme continue to set Twitter on fire, with tweeps split between the two politicians.
Van Damme's alleged first-hand experience with racism at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town last week continues to make waves after Zille chimed in. While she did not accuse Van Damme of lying about the incident, Zille said on Sunday that the other side of the story is needed.
"I wish the family would come forward and give us their perspective. But I suppose they are scared of potential consequences. It is hard in these circumstances to work out where the truth lies", she tweeted in reply to someone who said eyewitnesses placed Van Damme as the instigator in the incident.
Not long after, the two trended on Twitter as Van Damme fired back at Zille, accusing her of "invalidating" her experience.
Mzansi was divided.
It was all fun and games when they said 'you're not like them'. They were hanging out with white supremacists and fighting their own people all in the name of democracy. What happened to #PhumzileVanDamme was bound to happen. All I feel is apathy.— Pluralist (@Rea411) June 23, 2019
There are always tweets saying we are never united then the opportunity presents itself to be united but the same people will tweet things like “uyalayeka uPhumzile” smh. I strongly believe where racism is involved, support the victim regardless of how you feel about them.— The Real Flo Letoaba (@floletoaba1) June 23, 2019
#PhumzileVanDamme and #zinzimandela are my heroes for this week❤️❤️❤️— reigh_m (@Reigh_m) June 23, 2019
Amandala ??
Dear #Phumzilevandamme i am fully behind you although I’m not a fan of your political party but you are a black child and it’s only fair for us as black people to be fully behind.— Mrs Carter The 3rd (@Purple_freaky) June 23, 2019
People must get this right, we will defend #Phumzilevandamme even when we don't agree with her political stance, she is black and her experience is not unique to ours. Our solidarity towards her is not political but rather plight driven. Racism is violent, period— Bongani Mnisi (@bonganimnisi1) June 23, 2019
Phumzile Van Damme's timeline must be miserable. Before her racist incident, She blocked all the black people who were against racism, now it's only racists who are remaining on her Twitter. And I can imagine all of them are attacking her.— Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) June 23, 2019
@MmusiMaimane Moruti, nkgono Zille is showing u the middle finger. We’ve been saying it that u guys are just props. One nation narrative doesn’t cut. It’s blue a lie @DA #PhumzileVanDamme— Solly Masilo (@masilo_solly) June 24, 2019
I find it funny that as EFF members we must now be divided on whether to support snakes in the grass and traitors like bo #Phumzilevandamme. I have no time for mercenaries.— Kay-Vee-Jay (@Leeshope_Mkne) June 23, 2019