Killings scare off homeless people

Homeless people have fled the Muckleneuk area near Pretoria central after the murders of five men over the past three weeks.

When Sowetan visited the plush suburb at the weekend, only a handful of homeless people could be seen wandering outside the Magnolia Park where two bodies were found on June 8 and 9.

According to the coordinator of Kopano Manyano, an NGO for homelessness and drug and substance abuse, most homeless people left the area for other parts of the city.

"They fear for their safety. They now sleep on the outskirts of Muckleneuk [towards] Pretoria station with other homeless people because they feel safer in numbers," said Tebogo Mpufane, Kopano's coordinator and a former homeless person.

"Some of the homeless are addicted to drugs and that's what helps [them cope] while the ones you find in the parks are more likely to be addicted to alcohol, which keeps them warm and helps them sleep."

Police have increased patrols in the area following the killings. No arrests have been made. Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said investigations were continuing.

The slain were all male, middle-aged, homeless and killed at night. They were all stabbed and bludgeoned.