'Jealous' father killed children after video call with their mom

A jealous fit of rage apparently led to the brutal killing of two kids allegedly by their father before he took his own life.

Samuel Kgatle, 38, of Ngaleng section of GaMamabolo village, east of Polokwane, allegedly hanged his two daughters, aged five and eight, before killing himself on Saturday.

Samuel's sister, Josephine Kgatle, said he told her that he called the mother of his children through a video call.

"Apparently my brother got annoyed when he saw men in the background and could not control his anger," she said.

Mary, 5, and Anna, 8, were visiting their father during school holidays.

The couple broke up three years ago, according to Samuel's father Ngwako Kgatle.

"At no stage did we think he could do such a thing. He should have taken us into confidence about the challenges he was facing," said Kgatle.