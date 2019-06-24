EC education department turns to courts in bid to close unregistered schools
Education MEC Fundile Gade and superintendent-general Temba Kojane’s clampdown on unregistered and illegal schools ended up in the high court in Makhanda last week, where it was argued that seven schools should be immediately closed down and about 800 children sent to nearby public schools or registered independent schools.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.