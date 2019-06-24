DNA delays mob justice victim's funeral

The family of a man who was mistaken for a bag snatcher and burnt to death is frustrated that it has to wait for weeks before it can bury him.

Police said the delay was due to pending DNA results.

Rethabile Sematle, 27, from Chris Hani in Daveyton on the East Rand, was wrongfully accused of snatching a woman's bag in Qalabusha informal settlement on May 12. He was brutally assaulted and necklaced.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Kesivan Chittiah said the body has not been released due to pending DNA results and asked for the family to be patient.

"This was not a normal death. Analysis must be done thoroughly to make sure the body is conclusively identified as he was burnt beyond recognition," he said.

Chittiah said there had not been any arrests yet but the police were working around the clock to find the perpetrators.