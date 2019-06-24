Cops seize nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in couches in Pretoria flat
Police have seized nearly 1,000 rounds of state-issued ammunition in a raid on a Pretoria flat on Sunday afternoon.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands the raid came after a tip-off from a police informant that the ammunition - which is SAPS-issued 9mm and R5 bullets - was being stored in a flat in Wonderboompoort.
A police squad, including members of the National Intervention Unit - stormed the two-storey block of flats on Sunday.
A source who is on the scene said during the search of the flat, officers recovered ammunition hidden inside several couches.
"We are looking for firearms, hand grenades, bullet-proof vests and other police equipment. At the moment all we know is the arrested person was trying to sell the bullets to an informant," said the source, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told TimesLIVE he was aware of an operation being underway in Pretoria but was not in a position to immediately provide further details.