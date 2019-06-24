Cop's death broken to family via social media

The family of a Soweto policeman who was shot and killed allegedly by criminals have told police minister Bheki Cele that they learnt of his death through social media.

Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya, who was attached to the Moroka police station's crime prevention unit, was killed while on patrol at Nancefield hostel on Thursday.

A shoot-out ensued after the unit stopped a suspicious vehicle.

Vuyeka, 28, who had been a police official for four years, was shot just below his bullet-resistant vest in the abdomen. The father of one died later in hospital.

His sister Hlamolani told Cele yesterday that she was hurt at the way she learnt about her brother's death.

She said people called her to confirm if indeed her brother had been killed, and that this was even before the family was notified by the police service.