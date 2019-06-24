Bay choir set to sing hearts out at South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod

From a rural community all the way to Randburg – the members of the Rocklands Intermediate Farm School choir are determined to sing their hearts out in defence of a trophy they feel belongs to them.

This will be the fourth year the school – just outside Uitenhage – will put the vocal cords of its choir members to the test as they defend a trophy they first won in 2016 during the South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod.

The school has also made its presence felt in the past with the Sextet and Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass Chamber Choir categories of the national Eisteddfod, which forms part of the department of basic education’s school enrichment programme.

Thembelihle Mbangi, 15, said the choir was determined to keep the trophy at home.

“We are very excited and this will be the first time that some of the singers go out of the province,” Mbangi said.

“We want to make the Eastern Cape proud by retaining this trophy.”

The theme for the 2019 competition is celebrating 25 years of democracy.

Principal Andile Mabele said the school had what it took to compete on a national stage, while choir conductor Buyisile Plaatjie expressed confidence in the 20-strong choir.

“We first won this trophy in 2016 and we have been defending it ever since. I can only attribute our success to hard work,” Plaatjie said.

“We train almost every day after school, while the other members do so at my house every weekend.”

The Eisteddfod, now in its 19th year, remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes co-ordinated by the education department to promote national reconciliation and positive values.

Plaatjie said his love for music started in primary school.

“I have formed a number of choirs over the years.

“They come and go – some of them are now teachers.”

The event will start on Tuesday at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.