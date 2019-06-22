Five injured in Port Elizabeth drive by shooting

Five people were inured in a drive by shooting in Rosedale, Kamesh, on Friday afternoon.

While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the possibility of the shooters being linked to gangs has not been ruled out, according to police.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the shooting happened at 1:30pm when five people, aged between 18 and 24 years old, were standing at the corner of Grasvoel Crescent and Pelican Street in Rosedale.

“It is alleged that five youths were standing at the intersection when a passenger in a red Toyota Sprinter started shooting at them.

All five victims started running in different directions but unfortunately all victims sustained gunshot wounds,” he said.

“The vehicle did not stop and continued driving while the victims scattered and were taken to hospital.”Nkohli said all the victims sustained non life-threatening injuries, with some merely being grazed by the bullets, while a few were shot in the buttocks and legs.

“The motive at this stage is not known. The possibility of this being gang related has not been ruled out, however, detectives are attempting to gather more information,” he said.

“All the victims live in the area and were taken to hospital by a private vehicle. Police went to the scene after it was reported and no spent bullet casings could be found.”

If leads show that this shooting is linked to gangs, the case will be taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Last week police arrested a 22-year-old man in Grasvoel Crescent after he was caught carrying a stolen firearm. The firearm was stolen in Walmer in January.On June 15, two men were shot and killed as they were leaving a house in Kingfisher Street, Rosedale.

Last month, Bay police confirmed that gangs were moving into other areas, including Kamesh, while some were branching out into nearby towns.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Marlon Van Heerden on 082 441 7624.Five cases of attempted murder are under investigation.