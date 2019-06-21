More than 200 pupils in Limpopo hospitalised with stomach cramps

More than 200 pupils of an all-girls' school in Limpopo have been taken to various hospitals after complaining of stomach cramps.

"More than 200 girl learners from Motse Maria High School have been rushed to hospitals around Polokwane after complaining of cramps and discomfort in their stomachs,” the Limpopo department of education said.

The school is in Ga-Mashashane outside Polokwane.

The department said the girls were boarders at the school and were attending a winter enrichment camp organised by the school for grades 10-12.

“We can confirm that all learners are stable and are receiving the necessary attention at these medical facilities,” the department said.