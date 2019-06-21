News

Bara baby suspect makes u-turn, will ask for bail while deciding on her plea

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 21 June 2019
Kereleng Ramoisa is consulting her defence team as she faces a charge of abducting a newborn baby from Baragwanath hospital. She made a brief court appearance June 21 2019.
Alleged baby snatcher Kereleng Ramoisa's decision to request bail was hampered on Friday, in part because of a power failure at the Protea Magistrate's Court.

The 24-year-old Soweto woman is accused of abducting a newborn baby from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Dressed in a pink jersey, shiny trousers and black boots, Ramoisa was expressionless as she stepped into the dock.

At a previous appearance, Ramoisa indicated that she wanted to plead guilty but has since changed her mind. 

Her attorney, Gift Makete, said his client wanted to reverse the plea and would instead bring an application for bail.

"I still have to gather instructions for the plea details ... I consulted her but there are some issues I need clarity on [so] we will postpone for bail ..." he told TimesLIVE before the court proceedings.

Makete said he had advised Ramoisa not to plead at this stage. 

The prosecution agreed to a postponement as officials were unclear when the electricity supply would be restored.

In court, Makete declared his client's intention to apply for bail.

The matter was postponed for a week, to June 28.

