Alleged Nigerian drug mastermind extradited to US

A Nigerian suspected of being the mastermind of an international drug-smuggling operation was extradited to the US on Thursday to face charges of drug-trafficking, the Hawks said on Friday.

Edwin Elochukwu Anyaoku, 54, was arrested in a joint police investigation by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Fourways in July last year.

His arrest resulted in the seizure of 29kg of heroin worth more than R6m.

Anyaoku was arrested with Lerato Diannah Mohai, 42, the alleged courier, and Christopher Okonkwo, 53, the suspected scout.

Charges against Okonkwo were withdrawn in the Randburg Regional Court last year.