Threats, guards – but no budget

Security ramped up after councillors threatened with death over key vote

By Nomazima Nkosi - 20 June 2019

Security has been beefed up for four Nelson Mandela Bay councillors who received death threats the night before Wednesday’s council meeting – warning them to support the budget or risk being killed along with their families.

