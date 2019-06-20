Put political agendas aside - Bay business chamber

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has appealed to political parties in the city to put their "political agendas aside" and pass the budget.

In a statement, Chamber president Andrew Muir accused councillors of holding the city to ransom by not approving the 2019-20 budget.

The council has failed on four occasions to pass the budget, with the latest attempt on Wednesday also falling flat when the ruling coalition government - led by the ANC, UDM, AIC and United Front - with the EFF fell one vote short of passing the budget and IDP.

The council will reconvene on Friday, with the budget expected to be passed as the Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels has since joined the coalition.

Muir said the chamber was concerned about the "unruly manner" in which councillors have conducted themselves at recent meetings.

"We are deeply concerned about... the alleged threats of intimidation directed towards certain Council members.

"This is totally unacceptable behaviour which destroys the credibility of local municipal structures, while sending very negative messages to existing and potential investors," Muir said.

"We need a functioning city which delivers services to all of its constituencies.

"The selfish and destructive actions of the council members add ongoing pressure to the already very challenging circumstances this city is facing, among which include an economy which is not growing and unemployment levels which are rapidly increasing.

"We want to appeal to all parties to put their political agendas aside and do what is in the best interests of this city," Muir said.