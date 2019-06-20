Man arrested in East Cape after cops injured in shootout

A suspect who was allegedly involved in a shootout that left six Cape Town police officers injured has been arrested in the Eastern Cape.

The 30-year-old man was arrested in King William’s Town on Thursday morning.

The arrest comes after six police officials from the Anti-Gang Unit were injured during a shooting while tracing wanted suspects in Samora Machel, Cape Town, last week Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: "It is alleged that the suspect fled from Cape Town to his home at Tshatshu Location outside King William’s Town.

“Police received information that he was going to visit a certain doctor in town for his treatment after he was shot during the shooting with police.

"[The] suspect was immediately arrested at the surgery.

"At least one other person was arrested only hours after the shooting.”

The man is due to appear in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday before being transferred to Cape Town.