Frail care, child centres left in lurch
Department fails once again to pay crucial subsidies, leaving essential facilities drowning in debt
Old age homes, frail care facilities, homes for the disabled and child protection organisations are being overwhelmed by mounting debt because the department of social development has failed yet again to pay subsidies on time.
