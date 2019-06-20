Final sendoff for ‘the running reverend’ Deric Derbyshire
Sharing sentiments about Port Elizabeth’s famous “running reverend”, Mark Derbyshire said it was amazing how many lives his father had touched.
Sharing sentiments about Port Elizabeth’s famous “running reverend”, Mark Derbyshire said it was amazing how many lives his father had touched.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.