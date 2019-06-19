News

V&A Waterfront apologises to DA MP Phumzile van Damme after alleged racist incident

By ernest mabuza - 19 June 2019
Phumzile van Damme
Phumzile van Damme
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town apologised on Tuesday evening to DA MP Phumzile van Damme following an incident earlier in the day where Van Damme punched a young man in an alleged racial incident at the centre.

Van Damme took to Twitter to vent her frustration over what she perceived to be a mishandling of the situation by the Waterfront's managers.

She said she was forced to punch a man "in self-defence" after his family member "was filming me the entire time".

Van Damme tweeted: "Management of V&A Waterfront if you're going to allow racism and racists on your premises, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone's racism towards me or anyone. And don't send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION."

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the management of the V&A Waterfront unreservedly apologised to Van Damme for the treatment she received from its security manager, who intervened during the altercation with a family of visitors to the shopping centre.

Van Damme accepted the apology.

She also announced on Twitter that she would be laying charges at the police station on Wednesday.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X