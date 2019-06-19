Boy dies after ‘self initiation’
A 15-year-old boy who circumcised himself with a bread knife has died.The death of the youth, who apparently acted due to peer pressure, plus the deaths of two more initiates aged 15 to 17, brings the winter season’s death toll to three.
