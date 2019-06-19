ANC drops Suka to accommodate Daniels in mayoral committee
The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has written to mayor Mongameli Bobani, informing him of its decision to remove safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka from the mayoral committee.
This is to make space for Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to serve on the mayoral committee.
Daniels will head the economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio, currently headed by ANC councillor Queenie Pink.
Pink will then be moved to fill Suka’s position.
A letter from ANC regional coordinator Babalwa Lobishe to Bobani, dated June 19, states: “The African National Congress has resolved on removing Councillor Litho Suka as an MMC for Safety & Security and replace him with Councillor Queenie Pink to allow Marlon Daniels to occupy the portfolio of Economic Development, Tourism & Agriculture.
“We hope you will find this in order.”
ANC councillor and safety and security MMC Litho Suka will be removed and replaced by economic development political head Queenie Pink. This allegedly is to make way for Daniels who was rumoured to have been offered the position of EDTA political head #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/xWaBfN3HOt— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 19, 2019
A council meeting to debate the 2019-20 budget is taking place on Wednesday.
Daniels, who said he received death threats against him and his family if he did not support the budget, said earlier that he was not interested in any positions on offer.
“You can shove it,” he said during a heated rant in the meeting, where he accused a councillor in the chamber of being the engineer behind the threats against him and three other councillors.
PA councillor Marlon Daniels is one of at least four councillors who were threatened ahead of today's budget vote to pass the vote. #NMBCouncil— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 19, 2019
Daniels is currently locked in a meeting with Lobishe, ANC convener Nceba Faku and other ANC Bay leaders while the councillors are on a break.