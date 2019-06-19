ANC drops Suka to accommodate Daniels in mayoral committee

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has written to mayor Mongameli Bobani, informing him of its decision to remove safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka from the mayoral committee.

This is to make space for Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to serve on the mayoral committee.

Daniels will head the economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio, currently headed by ANC councillor Queenie Pink.

Pink will then be moved to fill Suka’s position.

A letter from ANC regional coordinator Babalwa Lobishe to Bobani, dated June 19, states: “The African National Congress has resolved on removing Councillor Litho Suka as an MMC for Safety & Security and replace him with Councillor Queenie Pink to allow Marlon Daniels to occupy the portfolio of Economic Development, Tourism & Agriculture.

“We hope you will find this in order.”