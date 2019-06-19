News

ANC drops Suka to accommodate Daniels in mayoral committee

By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 June 2019
Marlon Daniels. File picture
Marlon Daniels. File picture
Image: Mike Holmes

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has written to mayor Mongameli Bobani, informing him of its decision to remove safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka from the mayoral committee.

This is to make space for Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels to serve on the mayoral committee.

Daniels will head the economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio, currently headed by ANC councillor Queenie Pink.

Pink will then be moved to fill Suka’s position.

A letter from ANC regional coordinator Babalwa Lobishe to Bobani, dated June 19, states: “The African National Congress has resolved on removing Councillor Litho Suka as an MMC for Safety & Security and replace him with Councillor Queenie Pink to allow Marlon Daniels to occupy the portfolio of Economic Development, Tourism & Agriculture.

“We hope you will find this in order.”

A council meeting to debate the 2019-20 budget is taking place on Wednesday.

Daniels, who said he received death threats against him and his family if he did not support the budget, said earlier that he was not interested in any positions on offer.

“You can shove it,” he said during a heated rant in the meeting, where he accused a councillor in the chamber of being the engineer behind the threats against him and three other councillors.

Daniels is currently locked in a meeting with Lobishe, ANC convener Nceba Faku and other ANC Bay leaders while the councillors are on a break.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors threatened ahead of budget vote

At least four Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have received threats ahead of Wednesday's budget vote.
News
6 hours ago

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X